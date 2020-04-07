Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: Craving newness & mentally preparing an extension
We're halfway through the lockdown but I'm mentally preparing for an extension.
7 April
I’m winging it throughout this lockdown. As much as I would give anything for life to be normal again, a part of me is preparing for a possibility of a lockdown extension.
The normal I want is one where we’re all healthy and able to move and interact freely without any fear or restrictions.
I’m tired and I want my son to go to crèche so I can get some time to myself. It’s been two long weeks!
I’ve been meaning to join one of those online workout sessions and just sweat all my frustrations out while keeping fit, but I just can’t bring myself to do it. Why do that when I already chase my two-year-old around most of the time anyway?
This afternoon I moved some furniture around so there’s some newness to this place. Being here all day, every day has made it feel too familiar. Before the lockdown, I had some level of appreciation for my place. I'd come back from work and just sit on the couch and appreciate being here so much.
I feel slightly better that my couch is now on the other side of the room. I wonder how long it will be until I want to move it again.