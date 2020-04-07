OPINION | As usage skyrockets, social media matters now more than ever

As Covid-19 began to dominate every aspect of our lives, Facebook services started to buckle.

In many of the countries hit hardest by the virus, total messaging increased more than 50%, according to Facebook's own stats. Voice and video calling more than doubled on FB Messenger and WhatsApp.

In Italy, Facebook saw up to 70% more time spent across their apps since the crisis arrived in the country. Messaging increased over 50% and time in group calling (calls with three or more participants) increase by over 1,000% during the last month.

Facebook lowered its video quality across Europe to help meet demand for its services. And with the influx of information, third-party fact-checkers were increased to curb the rise of fake news on Instagram.

It’s history in the making, as global leaders called on households to shut their doors, stay home and stay safe to flatten the curve.

The lockdown also had business impacts. The phrase “working from home” skyrocketed as a search term on LinkedIn. People were thrust into juggling online meetings with educating their kids. Shares of video-conferencing platform Zoom spiked as workers turned to digital solutions.

Within a matter of days, we were stuck at home and spending a lot more time online, whether it be for work or play.