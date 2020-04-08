Ideas

Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: Counting deaths & making lemon tea

08 April 2020 - 08:34
SANDF troops patrol hostels in Johannesburg to enforce the lockdown.
SANDF troops patrol hostels in Johannesburg to enforce the lockdown.
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

Day 12

I know I said I was mentally preparing for a lockdown extension and I don’t know if it’s my anxiety but I think I can really see it coming. The number of positive coronavirus cases is at 1, 749! Each day feels like a loud, terrifying reminder to heed the advice and stay protected. 

It’s easy to get frustrated by this lockdown but there’s also much to be grateful for. I'm grateful for my family. 

I received calls from my father and uncle and it was so comforting to hear that everyone’s staying indoors until this is all over.

I was surprised when my father video called me because he can't even send a text from a smart phone. My brother must have helped him. He strongly advised that one of the ways to outsmart this virus is by drinking a daily dose of hot lemon tea.

“It works like magic. If you drink it every evening, exactly as I’ve prescribed, that virus won’t touch you.” Hilarious. I'm glad he isn't on social media, otherwise he would be spreading fake news.

I imagine everyone at home must be having so much fun waging the war against the coronavirus with hot lemon tea. I did make a cup this afternoon if I'm being completely honest.

MORE

Russia's coronavirus cases jump by almost 1,000 in 24 hours

Russia's coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,343 in the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the country's crisis response centre said on ...
News
2 days ago

Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people worldwide, the majority of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, ...
News
21 hours ago

US records 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

The US recorded 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said late Monday, pushing the country's toll further above the 10,000 ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. FREE TO READ | MATTHEW SAVIDES: Fake news has resulted in deaths in the past. ... Ideas
  2. FREE TO READ | TOM EATON: Lonely? Stupid? SA’s dying to know why Stella lunched ... Ideas
  3. Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: Counting deaths & making lemon tea Ideas
  4. FREE TO READ | SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA: Ndabeni-Abrahams is a huge, embarrassing ... Ideas
  5. Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: Craving newness & mentally preparing ... Ideas

Latest Videos

New year, "Newme": Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation
Lockdown serenade
X