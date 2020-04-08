Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: Counting deaths & making lemon tea

Day 12

I know I said I was mentally preparing for a lockdown extension and I don’t know if it’s my anxiety but I think I can really see it coming. The number of positive coronavirus cases is at 1, 749! Each day feels like a loud, terrifying reminder to heed the advice and stay protected.

It’s easy to get frustrated by this lockdown but there’s also much to be grateful for. I'm grateful for my family.

I received calls from my father and uncle and it was so comforting to hear that everyone’s staying indoors until this is all over.

I was surprised when my father video called me because he can't even send a text from a smart phone. My brother must have helped him. He strongly advised that one of the ways to outsmart this virus is by drinking a daily dose of hot lemon tea.

“It works like magic. If you drink it every evening, exactly as I’ve prescribed, that virus won’t touch you.” Hilarious. I'm glad he isn't on social media, otherwise he would be spreading fake news.

I imagine everyone at home must be having so much fun waging the war against the coronavirus with hot lemon tea. I did make a cup this afternoon if I'm being completely honest.