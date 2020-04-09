Ideas

Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: I'm learning to appreciate the small things

09 April 2020 - 07:07
Sitting outside for a few minutes to have a quick chat with her neighbours in Soweto lifted the writer's mood.
Image: Marco Longari/AFP

April 8: Day 13

Today I realised that throughout this lockdown, I haven’t sat outside much and I’m not sure why.

I realised this after I went outside and spoke to people who were walking up and down our street. The fresh air felt so good on my skin and the whole experience — though less than 20 minutes, I'm sure — really lifted my mood.

For a few seconds, I forgot that we’re on lockdown as I watched people move about freely and children playing in the street. My son even had a brief conversation with one of them and I think that made him happier too.

Lately, the small things make all the difference. Before the lockdown, I don’t even think I would have noticed any of those strangers, let alone initiating small talk with them. I could have sat outside for a whole hour or more without really taking that in and appreciating it.

This is the kind of mindset I want to commit to throughout this lockdown, extension or not: to notice and be grateful for the small things, instead of complaining and living in fear — even though I’m doing my best to protect myself and my child.

