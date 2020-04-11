OPINION: Using Covid-19 to score political points is shameful

Woefully misguided claims like the totally untrue assertion that the site is a “concentration camp” have bounced back and forth through the media and social media landscape.

The claim just happened to be made by a member of another political party, who was conveniently not wearing any party colours for the TV interview. That planted comment has now attached itself to all the commentary by the politically-aligned civic organisations operating in the city.

Those who haven’t even set foot on the site have now accused the DA of “dumping the homeless on the outskirts of Cape Town”. We have been accused of not feeding them, holding them against their will — even shooting at them. All of this is false.

It is deeply unfortunate that disinformation can so easily be magnified and shared for political advantage at a time of national crisis. Spreading misinformation during this national crisis is, in fact, a crime in terms of the emergency regulations.

We are therefore analysing all the media reports to lay charges in terms of these allegations, wherever perpetrators are identifiable.