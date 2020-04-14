Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: the extension didn't surprise me, I'd prepared for it

My neighbour is a staunch believer who goes to church every Sunday and today I overheard her speaking on the phone while I hung my washing outside, saying she would not go anywhere until the lockdown is lifted. She also expressed shock at reports that some church goers have been defying the rules of the lockdown and risking their lives in the process by insisting on congregating.

Ideally, I too would remain indoors until we can move freely again but I need to go to the shops soon as I need more nappies for baby. I don’t know what it is with this lockdown but my son is using way more than he does on a normal day at crèche. Yes, I've started counting.

I'll also take my chances with coffee, and if I'm lucky, I won't be asked to take it back because it's not an essential item. I really need it.

I find speaking to family and friends to be uplifting during this time though I’m quite concerned about a few of them who are business owners.

I spoke to one member who closed one week before the lockdown and he said while he understands the importance of measures taken by government, financially, he's feeling the impact of the lockdown.