Working from home: the pros and cons

Working from home has saved me time and money, liberating me from the exhausting daily commute, and insulating me from petrol price increases.

But don’t be deceived. It isn’t all about slopping around in pyjamas and working out of the comfort of your bed. Telecommuting comes with a few Catch-22 situations.

Work from anywhere, any time

I pretty much work at any given time. The freedom to run errands and do the school run (in pre-pandemic days) suits family life well, especially for those of us with young children. However, working from home with babies and toddlers is not for the fainthearted.

The absence of clearly defined working hours can lead to remote workers putting in longer hours than they would have in a traditional office setting. Working from home doesn’t always allow one to enjoy a better work-family balance. Unplugging the laptop and switching off from work is difficult, particularly when you’re tempted to put in a few extra hours to meet a tight deadline.

At times, you see your family only over the top of your computer screen, as they wonder why you’re always “at work”.

The good news is there is no 9-5 workday; the bad news is there is no 9-5 workday.