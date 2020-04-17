Covid 19: We dare not let our guard down

Government is aware that what the President has asked of us is not easy. The disruption to all aspects of our lives, including our economy, has been huge, but we are convinced that this is the only way we can save lives and ensure the survival of our nation.

Since the lockdown came into effect, new cases have slowed significantly. In the week before the lockdown, the average weekly increase in new infections was 110. Since the start of the lockdown, the average weekly increase has been 67.

By simply heeding the call to remain home, we have begun to change the trajectory of the infection spread and it has started to flatten. Government thanks all South Africans for acting in a responsible and disciplined manner through this very difficult period. South Africans have responded by staying at home and observing the State of National Disaster Regulations as gazetted by Government.

Having come this far, there is room to be cautiously optimistic that the lockdown is working. New infection rates are rising only marginally and this can largely be attributed to the lockdown. However, we are far from victory and we dare not let our guard down for even a second.

The swift early action against Covid-19 has helped to save thousands of lives. The swift intervention of government and responsible actions of South Africans has helped make inroads into driving back the spread of the virus. The implementation of the national lockdown has been helpful in our efforts to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections.