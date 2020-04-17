Covid 19: We dare not let our guard down
SA has done well in curbing the rapid spread of the Coronavirus, but the battle is far from over
Exactly three weeks ago, on March 27 after midnight, our nation went into a 21-day lockdown period. By calling upon South Africans to remain home, President Cyril Ramaphosa was effectively putting the future and wellbeing of our nation in our collective hands.
On April 9, 14 days after the lockdown was effected, the President called on us all to dig even deeper, when he announced that the nationwide lockdown would be extended by a further two weeks beyond the initial 21 days until 30 April.
Government is aware that what the President has asked of us is not easy. The disruption to all aspects of our lives, including our economy, has been huge, but we are convinced that this is the only way we can save lives and ensure the survival of our nation.
Since the lockdown came into effect, new cases have slowed significantly. In the week before the lockdown, the average weekly increase in new infections was 110. Since the start of the lockdown, the average weekly increase has been 67.
By simply heeding the call to remain home, we have begun to change the trajectory of the infection spread and it has started to flatten. Government thanks all South Africans for acting in a responsible and disciplined manner through this very difficult period. South Africans have responded by staying at home and observing the State of National Disaster Regulations as gazetted by Government.
Having come this far, there is room to be cautiously optimistic that the lockdown is working. New infection rates are rising only marginally and this can largely be attributed to the lockdown. However, we are far from victory and we dare not let our guard down for even a second.
The swift early action against Covid-19 has helped to save thousands of lives. The swift intervention of government and responsible actions of South Africans has helped make inroads into driving back the spread of the virus. The implementation of the national lockdown has been helpful in our efforts to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections.
While it is still early days, our nation’s quick response has allowed us space to temporarily suppress transmissions and minimise the loss of life. Government’s declaration of a national state of disaster and subsequent restrictions won us vital weeks and months in the fight against the Covid-19.
Just as important has been the avalanche of information that has been made available to the public. Throughout this period, Government has kept the public regularly abreast of new developments and action steps being undertaken against this virus.
Our efforts in doing all we can to stem the virus have been recognised all over the world. World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recently praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.
To date thousands of people have been tested and the tracing of potential contacts continues unabated. President Ramaphosa has since said that testing will be further ramped up.
He also emphasised the importance of community testing. “Over the next two weeks, we will roll out the community screening and testing programme across all provinces, focusing in particular on highly vulnerable communities,’’ he said.
The initial lockdown period and the additional days are crucial in the fight against the coronavirus. It would however, be foolhardy to assume that the fight is over. When the lockdown ends we cannot simply go back to business as usual. The spread of the virus can continue after the lockdown as was the case in Singapore and Japan, which saw a wave of new infections. These crucial initial 21 days have bought us time, but the lockdown has not eradicated the virus.
Let us therefore continue to remain vigilant at all times and continue to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene even after the lockdown. We cannot allow our collective good work to be undone by events such as post lockdown parties, large gatherings or celebrations.
The fight against Covid-19 will continue long after the lockdown has passed. It will remain our collective fight for the foreseeable future, and it’s one we dare not lose. Though our own infection rate remains relatively low at present, this can easily change if we let our guard down.
The total global cases of infection have now passed the two million mark and there are over 140,000 deaths worldwide. As of Thursday, in our own country, the infections are standing at 2,605 while those who have succumbed to the virus are 48.
However, Government remains confident that we will prevail if we stand together as one. We have demonstrated time after time that we are stronger together, and we are confident that together, we can beat this pandemic. Let’s continue to stay home.
Mthembu is Minister responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the presidency