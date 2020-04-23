Don’t leave the informal sector out of economic rescue plans

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned the global economy upside down, in another severe shock post the 2008 sub-prime crash. The fabric of the global economy has been altered for the worst. The significance of this alteration is that the world has had to lockdown the movement of people and consequently its respective economies.

As the news filters in, it is clearer that this exogenous event is the most virulent shock ever to be experienced by capital across the world.

Unlike the 2008 recession, SA will not be as fortunate to come out on the other end relatively unscathed. While this pandemic unfolds around the world, at home we are witnessing the painful loss of jobs and the demise of companies. The extension of the lockdown presents a whole new challenge for businesses in totality, and more so, those that were already unstable.

The reality is that the entire economy has ground to a halt with only essential services being carried out. Sole proprietors, small medium and micro enterprises, and informal traders in the shadow economy are largely excluded from that classification and have had to shut down abruptly.

SA’s economy unfortunately exists within two strata:

the formal economy, which is characterised by financial markets and liquidity ratios and the shadow economy characterised by Umama (mothers) who have sold vegetables on the corner of Bree and Jeppe street, or the gardener armed only with a digging fork and spade.

Business support across all levels of government is characterised by a commitment to the mainstream formal economic sector. This position is crystallised by the R2.7bn PIC bailout of Edcon versus the hasty edits to trading regulations for informal traders under the Disaster Management framework.

In fact, informal traders have always borne the brunt of harmful bylaws across municipalities - an example of this is the removal of street vendors from their posts in what is touted to be a cleanup of city centres. Some 26 years later and even after the struggles of the late Dr Richard Maponya, we do not as a country know what it means to run an inclusive economy.