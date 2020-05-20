COMMENTARY: When will emergency Covid-19 social grant reach poor families?

Two weeks ago, Sassa did effect the increased benefits to existing grant recipients, albeit in a chaotic manner. Last week, it opened the application process for the new emergency grant. The first payments were promised for Friday, May 15. I understand that Sassa has tested its payment system, but it is yet to announce that it has begun to pay the grant to the millions of applicants who need it.

The introduction of the new emergency grant poses an unprecedented challenge to Sassa. So far, the agency appears to be stumbling rather than striding boldly.

Sassa’s mantra is “Paying the right social grant, to the right person, at the right time and place”. Each of these will pose a separate challenge. Sassa must first identify who is eligible (who are the right recipients), then implement payment processes to pay the right amount to each verified applicant, and do so at the right time.

The right time is now. Friday May 15 was the first day of the eighth week of lockdown in SA. Many South Africans who had informal livelihoods have now been without income for almost two months.

Many others, who were already unemployed and dependent on others, may also be struggling because the earnings of those on whom they depend have fallen or stopped.

SA was already experiencing a food crisis before the lockdown, as civil society organisations involved in food supplies have emphasised. Now, these organisations estimate, perhaps half of the SA population needs food parcels — but deliveries are reaching only a small fraction of them. Moreover, millions of children are not receiving school meals, so the actual number of people receiving food is much lower now than it was before the crisis.

There also appear to be major administrative challenges and long delays in payments through the UIF. Even with the supplements to existing social grants paid out by Sassa two weeks ago, there is an urgent need for the new emergency grant to be paid out.

Some countries have done better than SA in rolling out emergency grants. It is hard to find data on actual payments but we have some data from neighbouring Namibia. Namibia’s ministry of finance paid its first ‘emergency income grants’ almost five weeks ago, on April 16, allowing people to access cash from ATMs almost immediately. By April 30, the ministry of finance had approved 576,000 applications, for one in every five people in Namibia; most of these had already received their payments. It should embarrass the SA government that, at this time of crisis, it is already more than one month behind its Namibian neighbour.

Identifying beneficiaries

Sassa’s usual application process for a social grant is bureaucratic. Applicants go to their nearest Sassa office with the required documentation and lodge their application. Sassa, which has about 9,000 employees, has several hundred local offices in addition to its national, ‘regional’ (provincial) and district offices.

This process works reasonably smoothly with the usual flow of applications. In the first quarter of 2019, Sassa received just over 150,000 new applications for social grants per month, most of which were approved quickly. Because the process requires applicants to submit a range of documents, it excludes the significant numbers of potential applicants who cannot access them.

This is a bureaucratic process that cannot be scaled up rapidly to handle the expected millions of applications for the new grant. It is possible that the number of applications for the new grant will be 100 times as many as applications for all other grants in one month: fifteen million compared to 150,000.

Moreover, Sassa’s local offices — which were closed for the first seven weeks of the lockdown — are now operating with a skeleton staff (in line with social distancing regulations).