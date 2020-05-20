SA needs to rebuild the economy and rescue failing businesses now

While everyone in SA appreciates regular updates on the crisis from our head of state, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent address to the nation was sadly vague and uncertain, without any clear sense of how SA will protect its fragile economy.

Reading between the lines, the one aspect that did become extremely clear during his address is the pace at which government believes we should proceed.

The astounding lack of urgency around salvaging our economy is cause for considerable alarm, if not flat out panic.

One of the most critical factors for the success of a country’s response to this pandemic is trust.

The extent to which citizens trust government to protect their welfare, and lead the nation through this crisis, will be a key determinant in maintaining social order and civil obedience.

Trust is generated through regular and consistent releases of transparent and accurate information, and through clear evidence of efficient implementation of support measures.

Our government, through the obscure national command council, has been making some incredibly irrational decisions. The uncertainty and lack of transparency around how certain decisions have been made, along with the failure to provide even a basic indication as to the rationale behind many regulations, is eroding trust in our political leaders at an alarming rate.

The economic cost of the ongoing lockdown is being severely underestimated, and the government seems completely oblivious to the carnage playing out in business at the moment.

The vast majority of South African businesses, across all sectors, have been under enormous pressure during the past decade as we tried to navigate a particularly difficult operating environment hampered by policy uncertainty and rampant corruption.

This extended and overly severe lockdown will be the death blow for many companies, and those that survive will only be able to do so through considerable cost-cutting. Companies are being forced into a situation where they will very soon need to start mass retrenchments, implement salary reductions and cease all non-essential expenditure, including an end to planned investments and growth initiatives.