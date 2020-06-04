Business, women, quizzes & more: FREE online events for you in June

In May, Arena Events launched the Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series that takes audiences into the lives of confident, accomplished SA women who are achieving great things and who are open to sharing the daily trials and tribulations they face.

The Radio Awards event has this year become an online series on the value of radio in our lives, showing how it can become more receptive to the changes taking place in society, and how advertisers and marketers can extract the most value from the medium.

Westoby's team has also been hosting online events exploring the issues affecting the media, marketing and advertising industries – and the brands that are their clients – via the Future of Media, Financial Mail AdFocus, FM Redzone, and Sunday Times Gen Next series.

Meanwhile, the Business Day SME Matters, Business Day Dialogues, and Absa Business Day Supplier Development events have been providing valuable business insights from editors and high-profile business leaders alike.