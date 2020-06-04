Business, women, quizzes & more: FREE online events for you in June
Lockdown time can be learning time too
It will be some time before South Africans can attend public events again, but in the past two months, virtual events have filled the gap while millions of people have been stuck at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The events team at Arena Holdings, the publisher of the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE, Sowetan and Business Day, among others, has staged 30 online events for more than 60,000 attendees since mid-April and has just announced its June line-up too.
“Going online with traditional events requires far more than simply trying to replicate what delegates would experience in person,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events. “It requires a lot of innovation and lateral thinking to deliver something effective and engaging, to exceed the excitement that physically attended events offer.
“Because we’ve been doing this successfully for leading industry events associated with the media brands in the Arena Holdings stable, we’re well positioned to do the same for clients with bespoke requests.”
Already open for registration
- Business Day Dialogue with the SA National Accreditation System, on the role of accreditation in improving food safety – June 9, 9am. >> Register now
- Absa Business Day Supplier Development: how to manage supplier development during the Covid-19 crisis – June 10, 9.30am. >> Register now
- The Future of Media: a panel discussion on collaboration in turbulent times between brands, agencies and media owners – June 11, 10am. >> Register now
- Absa Business Day Supplier Development: post-coronavirus recovery strategies for struggling supply chains – July 8, 9.30am. >> Register now
Also coming up are more virtual quiz nights, Sunday Times How She Does It interviews and more. >> View the full list of events in June and July
In May, Arena Events launched the Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series that takes audiences into the lives of confident, accomplished SA women who are achieving great things and who are open to sharing the daily trials and tribulations they face.
The Radio Awards event has this year become an online series on the value of radio in our lives, showing how it can become more receptive to the changes taking place in society, and how advertisers and marketers can extract the most value from the medium.
Westoby's team has also been hosting online events exploring the issues affecting the media, marketing and advertising industries – and the brands that are their clients – via the Future of Media, Financial Mail AdFocus, FM Redzone, and Sunday Times Gen Next series.
Meanwhile, the Business Day SME Matters, Business Day Dialogues, and Absa Business Day Supplier Development events have been providing valuable business insights from editors and high-profile business leaders alike.
If you’re looking for partnership opportunities or bespoke events, visit the Arena Events website or contact Melissa de Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa.