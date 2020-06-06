A new return-to-work norm in the battle against Covid-19

In the weeks and months that lie ahead, our health care workers will be at war.

From the clinic in the dusty streets of Phuthaditjhaba, to the halls of Steve Biko Memorial Hospital in our nation’s capital, our doctors and nurses will be surrounded by casualties.

And as we approach a peak in coronavirus infections, our health care facilities will be the theatre in which this battle will unfold.

Covid-19 has become our common foe, a pathogen which has taken hold in communities across our nine provinces and represents the greatest health crisis of our lifetime.

It is an enemy which is unseen and indiscriminate.

It has already claimed the lives of more than 700 of our brothers and sisters and sickened millions as it continues its indiscriminate spread through communities the world over.

We have watched some of the most advanced hospital systems around the world, be it in the UK or in New York, put to rout by the virus.

But watching the devastating effect of the pandemic on shores far from ours has allowed us to steal a march on our adversary. Our national lockdown, which has been in place in varying scales since March, was a move which bought us valuable time to prepare for the onslaught we face.