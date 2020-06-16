Black people in SA are tired of toning it down and continuously atoning for existing in the same space as white people.

Alumni from elite schools across the country have become the latest to throw stones at systematic racism and seek redress as a matter of urgency. Young people are tired of having their blackness relegated and pushed aside in classrooms, sports fields, school transport and dining halls.

They are tired of leaving their languages, talents, hair and identity at the door just so they can please a system that has its knee on their necks and is suffocating them financially, physically, academically and most of all emotionally and psychologically.

In a sane world, these students would not have to do the emotional work of unravelling their distress and teaching white people how wrong racism is and why they should be treated with dignity.

To the schools being outed – and those that are still hiding – this is your time to grow up and do better. You can start by decolonising the academic text, allowing black hair to flourish in its natural state and abolishing the secrecy rule applied when black students voice their experiences.