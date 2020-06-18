OPINION: Government's food relief response full of contradictions

The ongoing lockdown, now under risk-adjusted alert level three, has brought to the “public eye” the gravity of urban food insecurity ravaging millions of the urban poor and working class in South African townships and informal settlements.

While some of the primary causes of this ubiquitous food insecurity that include chronic poverty, under-employment, unemployment, inequities in the urban food system and exorbitant food prices precede this pandemic; the lockdown and its associated impacts, is a new factor that has deepened food poverty.

This, however, does not mean there is food availability decline or a shortage of food in SA. Far from it, this country has abundant food, enough to feed almost everyone daily. In fact, as much as “a third of all edible food in South Africa is never consumed and ends up in landfill” (WWF South Africa, 2020).

From a distributive justice perspective, this wastage is immoral and unethical since this food could be made available, through different formal and informal channels, to the millions who need it most. However, in the unjust and unequal society we live in, this excess food is not distributed to the needy but is thrown away to rot.

This reminds us that the current urban food system and supply chain is inequitable and lacks the basic principles of humanity.