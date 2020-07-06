SMEs, brand marketing, Covid-19 recovery & more: FREE online events in July

This month, you are invited to register for Arena Events' July line-up of online events, including the SME Matters and Future of Media digitised series with international panellists.

“July promises to be a busy and exciting month that will build on our successes since we launched our online event services two-and-a-half months ago,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events.

Since mid-April, Arena Events has hosted and managed 50 digitised events, attracting more than 100,000 audience views. These included the Financial Mail Redzone series, the Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series, the Business Day Dialogue series, the Sunday Times Gen Next series, the Sowetan Women’s Club series, and more.

