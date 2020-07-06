SMEs, brand marketing, Covid-19 recovery & more: FREE online events in July
Lockdown time can be learning time too
This month, you are invited to register for Arena Events' July line-up of online events, including the SME Matters and Future of Media digitised series with international panellists.
“July promises to be a busy and exciting month that will build on our successes since we launched our online event services two-and-a-half months ago,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events.
Since mid-April, Arena Events has hosted and managed 50 digitised events, attracting more than 100,000 audience views. These included the Financial Mail Redzone series, the Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series, the Business Day Dialogue series, the Sunday Times Gen Next series, the Sowetan Women’s Club series, and more.
Two highlights in July
July 15, 8pm: The SME Matters event, in partnership with Johannesburg Business School, will feature Stephen Wunker, international speaker and author of Costovation: Innovation That Gives Your Customers Exactly What They Want – and Nothing More, in a discussion about managing costs to allow businesses to achieve more while spending less. Wunker will be joined by Herman Singh (CEO of Future Advisory and professor of practice at the Johannesburg Business School, or JBS), and Prof Lyal White (senior director of the JBS).
July 21, 6pm: The Future of Media series brings together a panel of international marketing aficionados to debate the future of brands in a fast-changing consumer marketplace. The panel includes Patrick Hanlon (founder and CEO of Primal Branding), Daouda Leonard (founder and CEO of Createsafe), Michael Perman (innovation futurist and CEO of C’est What?) and Joseph Perello (founder and CEO of Props).
Also already open for registration
- The Financial Mail Redzone in Discussion With: How the fast-food industry came together to feed parts of SA – July 7, 9am. >> More info & register now
- Business Day Absa Supplier Development: Post-coronavirus recovery strategies for struggling supply chains – July 9, 9.30am. >> More info & register now
- The Future of Media: Energising our biggest brand, SA: expand your mind by exploring the opportunities the SA environment offers for advertisers and brands. – July 9, 10am. >> More info & register now
