OPINION | Covid-19 and mental health: 'Constant worrying is not helpful'

An important risk to consider is that health-care professionals may experience burnout, compassion fatigue and vicarious trauma associated with caring for patients, many of whom are themselves traumatised by the pandemic.

It is essential that we prioritise the mental health of our frontline worker,s and not assume they are coping in the face of this protracted stress. Such debilitation can be hidden for a period of time and only emerge when least expected during periods of high demand, compromising our most precious resource at this time. Self-care, debriefing, supervision and seeking help can be very beneficial.

Additionally, people who test positive for Covid-19 positive or have Covid-19 symptoms are also likely to be concerned for themselves and their contacts. Their concern will increase if they are at higher risk for hospitalisation and mortality given comorbidities and age. Their concern about hospitalisation or even death may not just be for themselves, but for anyone who could have potentially contracted Covid-19 from them.

They may be equally concerned about stigma – being shunned by their contacts for potentially infecting them and then further stigmatised by families and loved ones for potential infection. While they fear for their own lives and those around them, stigma plays a huge role in feelings of anxiety while they are infectious, and even after the 10 days of isolation or quarantine.

While research suggests children do not get severely ill when they are infected, it is important to note that children do get infected, and are significantly affected by the pandemic.

Children feel its social implications despite not necessarily understanding why. Isolation and/or limitations around contact is particularly difficult for children and youth when peer support and interactions are especially important to their development, and they simply have the need to have fun.

Moreover, the loss of school structure, disruption to education and the need to adjust to virtual learning, as well concerns about the virus and its impact on their families, may create feelings of worry, anger, frustration, sadness, uncertainty and loss for children and adolescents.

One of the difficulties associated with coping with Covid-19 is understanding the real risk to oneself and others. This is especially because many people may be either asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. Additionally, it is not possible to predict how one’s own body will respond to the infection. Incidentally, being asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic and unpredictable in its course of illness is also true of tuberculosis.