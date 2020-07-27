South Africans feeling anger and sense of alienation from government under lockdown

The sense of alienation from government was compounded by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech to the country on the same day as nationwide protests by restaurant workers in which he did not mention their plight. Instead, he announced that public schools will be closed for four weeks, further damaging the outlook for our children and constraining the ability of parents to work.

While the president asked for understanding, it was difficult to give when he didn’t comment on the obvious suffering of those whose livelihoods have been undermined.

As I wrote last week, the reasons for the alcohol ban have been clouded in secrecy, with no consultation undertaken with liquor manufacturers or traders, or the restaurant and taverns industries.

Two things are now clear to the public.

Decisions are being made without their concerns being listened to, and when they take to the streets to protest and make their voices heard, they are met with state-sponsored violence.

It surely cannot come as a surprise to government that when it makes decisions behind closed doors that have a damaging affect on people’s livelihoods, the result is going to be protest action. What is it that government thinks will happen when it responds with violence? Can it not see the same pattern playing out in other places around the world, such as the US?

We cannot allow this alienation of the public from government to continue. We need the president to show the leadership he did early in this crisis — listening, being empathetic, reversing course when the consequences of decisions become clear.

As the numbers of unemployed and hungry increase, it will be increasingly important that government be perceived as enabling as much economic activity as possible.

The hospitality industry, ranging from 350,000 township small businesses to giant liquor manufacturers, employs millions. And that is just the hospitality industry. Consider also the tens of thousands in the health and fitness industry, the cigarette industry, the many more working in hotels and other tourism businesses as well as the hundreds of thousands of small businesses that work to supply these industries. For all these people, government has made earning a living illegal.