OPINION: 7 ways to deal with surge in land occupations

Cape Town has its hands full with land occupations. Fiery commentary from the national minister of human settlements, Mayco member for human settlements and mayor emphasises the need to protect public and private land. All state that lawlessness is not to be tolerated.

The spheres of government have also systematically blamed each other for the failures. The national minister claims that the City of Cape Town is unable to protect land or the rights of the evictees. The city blames national legislation, the national department and the courts for failing to address occupations.

The Prevention of Illegal Evictions Act is clear in its protection of citizen rights and obligations of the state. Undoubtedly, land invasions complicate and derail development planning and implementation. Land availability is finite and if land earmarked for housing development gets occupied, it has a staggering impact on any structured housing programme.

It is also clear that each municipality including the City of Cape Town, spends significant money protecting land parcels from occupations and fighting battles in court. Recently many parcels of occupied land have been provided with a basic level of services, potentially at the cost of servicing other areas.

Given the history of the country it is unlikely that land occupations will cease or that government will be completely in control of housing development. Instead, rather than the yearning for control and stability, we need to embrace this complex situation. And use the occupations to rethink our approach to addressing the country’s housing crisis.

Why are land occupations happening?

No occupations are straightforward. Citizens and households put themselves at serious risk when they invade a piece of land. Most households that occupy are aware of the contestation and violence that will ensue, including from anti-land invasion units. They also realise they will lack basic services and have little safety.

In the 1990s and 2000s land invasions were well orchestrated and organised. They often included layout plans and allocations for households. Current land occupations are different. Also, the Covid-19 pandemic is bringing to light the gaps and cracks in the housing market.

As government has focused on subsidised house-building projects, citizens have been building their homes within informal settlements and backyards. This housing market is not random or disorganised but rather managed under informal rules that are best understood by those that experience them. Especially, with the pandemic, these informal rules have led to practices that have rendered people homeless.

For example, when landlords illegally evict their tenants, there is no other option for the evicted but to occupy a piece of land, despite the risks. With the sudden loss of income many citizens in informal settlements and backyards are facing this reality, and have little protection from government. This is coupled with the fact that housing and any opportunities related to it are deeply politicised. Given this context, we need political leadership and not squabbling and point-scoring between political parties.

So what can be done to address land occupations?

First and foremost, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, greater protection is needed for tenants and landlords. The loss of income has to be addressed through some form of financial support package coupled with extensive media message against illegal evictions. Without proper support for tenants (particularly backyarders) against evictions and landlords against income loss, the situation is only going to get worse. This includes making institutions like rental housing tribunals take greater responsibility for protecting tenants and landlords.