Covid-19 pandemic is being amplified by a financial fraud crisis

The past few months have been tough for Jack and Sarah.

While they are committed to curbing the spread of Covid-19 and have gone out of their way to protect themselves and the people around them, they co-own a popular barber shop which was closed during the first phases of the national lockdown.

The lack of income has been a huge worry. Fortunately, the couple had accumulated savings over the years which were seeing them through this tough time, but these funds were fast running out.

At 7am on a cold May morning, Jack received a perplexing call from their bank. Their business account and personal savings had just been wiped clean by fraudsters.

The day before, Jack had received a call from a representative of a Covid-19 debt relief fund targeting small businesses affected by the lockdown. Jack’s business was selected to receive a financial donation from a “good Samaritan”. Hardly believing his luck, Jack rushed to tell Sarah about their good fortune, and quickly confirmed his personal details with the debt relief fund representative.

The representative was professional and explained the need for full co-operation to avoid losing out on the opportunity. He detailed the precise requirements, which included the need for Jack to share his online banking logon credentials — his account number, password and personal identity number (PIN). He even processed the approval instructions. Unfortunately, the relief fund never existed. Jack and Sarah had been scammed.

Fraudsters, impersonating a reputable organisation, duped them into disclosing their personal details or “keys to the safe”.

We all think it will never happen to us and we know the usual advice, including “no bank will ever ask for such details”. However, significant financial pressure can make even the most vigilant person fall for scams.

Jack was desperate to improve their situation. The business had applied for support and the details shared by the debt relief representative sounded credible.

Jack and Sarah’s story is not unique.

The profound financial consequences of Covid-19, compounded by SA’s pre-existing dire economic situation, has created ripe conditions for fraud to flourish.

According to Stats SA, the official unemployment rate increased by one percentage point to 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020. The economy also recorded its third consecutive quarter of economic decline, falling by 2% in the first quarter of the year. Worryingly, the number of unemployed South Africans has again increased.

These numbers are a double-edged sword — tough financial conditions are forcing fraudsters to intensify their efforts. On the other hand, the significant financial pressure brought on by the pandemic has put many consumers in a position where any financial lifeline may sound like a solution to a dire situation.

As inhumane as these crimes are, fraudsters are growing increasingly more sophisticated in targeting unsuspecting people through social engineering (duping customers into disclosing their personal and confidential information). Worryingly, there is an upsurge in social engineering globally, and fraudsters use personal data from data breaches to impersonate banks with the sole purpose of tricking customers into granting them access to their money and bank accounts.

In Jack and Sarah’s case, they are prolific bloggers. Their personal information was harvested through a social media platform and used by the fraudsters to deliberately trick the couple into parting with their hard-earned money. In this instance, a bit of data created the impression the caller was legitimate as the “representative” knew the couple’s personal details.