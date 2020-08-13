SA's alcohol ban: reinventing a broken wheel

Back in the 1920s, Al Capone was a notorious gangster and bootlegger who ran the streets of Chicago. He rose from being a street thug to becoming an underworld mob boss when he took advantage of the era of alcohol prohibition in the US in the 1920 and 1930s when the production, importation, transportation and sale of alcohol was outlawed.

Capone made tonnes of money smuggling illegally imported alcohol into the US, in defiance of the ban, wresting control of the lucrative illicit market. He was, at the height of his reign and terror, named America’s most wanted gangster by the federal government.

The idea behind the Volstead Act of 1919 — which outlawed the production and sale of alcohol — was ostensibly to minimise the harm that alcohol consumption was doing to society.

However, prohibition had the opposite effect. It drove the once legal and flourishing trade in alcohol underground and ceded it to a ruthless criminal underworld led by Capone.

In New York, the prohibition meant that another gangster, Charles “Lucky” Luciano, would rise up the underworld circles to become the most feared underworld boss in his city at age 34.