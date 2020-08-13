Women can empower themselves through technology

The 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which were founded on the principle of “leaving no-one behind”, mean we need to make transformative shifts as well as innovative solutions to move beyond structural barriers to sustainable development.

Innovation and technology provide unparalleled opportunities to reach those who are the most likely to be left behind — and to help women ensure that they are not left behind.

My first brush with the transformative nature of technology was when I worked for a logistics and parcel distribution industry company in the UK. Working there was a game-changer for me, as they implemented track-and-trace technology, which allowed people to schedule deliveries. Imagine knowing your parcel won’t arrive while you are dashing out of the office to do the school run?

Technology has come a long way since 2000; now we carry amazing tools in our pockets, handbags, and laptop bags. In fact, as we often hear, the ubiquitous smartphone is millions of times more powerful than the computers that guided Apollo 11 to the moon.

This puts women in charge of so much more. Long gone now are the days when women would hand over a pay cheque to their husbands. There are many things that women can do today to accelerate their advancement and empowerment using technology. Now, thanks to banking apps, we have control over our money: when to spend, when to invest, and can even analyse spending and decide if it’s necessary to tighten our belts.

Tech opens up a world of information that women can use to help defeat stereotypes. Information can help young women decide to study a career that is, stereotypically, not one they would choose, such as engineering.