Doctor's diary | Camaraderie, the deceptiveness of Covid-19, politicians' greed

A physician registrar who worked in the coronavirus wards at a small town hospital for two-and-a-half months shares his personal experiences throughout Covid-19 and its peak in SA.

I decided to write short notes and thoughts on my cellphone during the Covid-19 pandemic as both a form of diary but also a written recollection of a global historical event, the like not seen in the last century.

I always asked my granddad what it was like to live through the World War 2. His mentions of food rationing and soldiers searching the house for stockpiled food always stuck with me. It brought the human touch to the black and white clips of Normandy I used to watch on the History Channel.

I hoped that some day when my grandchildren asked, “Grandpa, what was it like to live/work in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic?," I would have a written recollection capturing some of the smaller moments and the essence of the pandemonium when the memories had grown hazy and the horrors had been softened by the rose-tinted glasses of retrospection.

The phrase that kept rolling on my tongue at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic was the words of Wilfred Owen's poem “Dulce et decorum est pro patria mori”, describing the horrors of the battles of the World War 1 in screeching detail. The rough Latin translation is: “It is sweet and fitting to die for the homeland.”

Seeing news flashes of health personnel from Europe who had died, it served as a form of sarcastic encouragement for the winter of discontent I knew was to follow.

I was “fortuitously” scheduled to do my rural/outreach residency rotation to coincide exactly with the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. I would leave my family and home support to the sleepy town of Klerksdorp.