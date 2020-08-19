How the 'war on drugs' has failed SA

The global “war on drugs” has failed. The decades during which it has been waged have inflicted devastating consequences on societies in both hemispheres. These are no longer fringe advocacy assertions. They are an increasingly obvious truth.

A series of authoritative international reports has documented the calamitous mistakes and catastrophic affect of “warring” on drug use and drug users. There is a much better way to deal with drug use and dependency: mounting evidence indicates these are best addressed as a social and public health issue, and not as crimes.

Our own former president Kgalema Motlanthe has added his name to the call for reason. Recently he joined the Global Commission on Drug Policy (DCDP) in condemning the misplaced strategy of the “war on drugs”.

In 2018 the UN finally conceded that its policies had failed to eliminate drug use. Instead, they had spawned monster offshoots. The harms include a multibillion-dollar black market in drugs and the catastrophic weakening of justice and financial systems and political structures. These result from massive amounts of drug money that bend politicians, lawyers, prosecutors, jailers, even judges, and — of course, always — banks.

In addition, treating drug users as criminals denies them counselling, information, education and medical help and support.

In the wake of the UN’s turnabout, UN CEOs representing 31 UN agencies in March 2019 expressed “strong and unanimous support” for decriminalising possession and use of drugs.

Recently, SA took a small but significant step vindicating this approach. In September 2018, the Constitutional Court’s Prince judgment, to which I was party, struck down criminal laws preventing the use and possession of small amounts of cannabis for personal consumption in private.