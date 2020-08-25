OPINION | SA needs urgent non-party political dialogue to address problems and challenges

Thus, the question about solving the people’s problems could easily be posed about many countries on the continent. For this reason, we should, as Africans, resist the temptation of descent into the lower depths of parochial nationalism which exudes, among others, vulgar notions of national exceptionalism. This would, in turn, promote finger pointing and self-defence at all costs on the one hand and the unhelpful practice of burying our heads in the sand on the other. It would ultimately render collective African solidarity elusive.

Besides the DRC, developments in neighbouring Zimbabwe suggest that the region and the continent should consider greater engagement in the problems and challenges it faces.

South Africans should humble themselves to learn the necessary lessons from the totality of the postcolonial African experience, including our own postapartheid journey. There is no gainsaying the fact that we too are a nation on tenterhooks or, in many and significant respects, at a crossroads.

On the socio-economic front

SA’s unemployment rate stands at 30.1%. Our credit rating ranked below investment grade (junk) even before the Covid-19 lockdown.

With a Gini coefficient close to 0.63, we remain one of the most unequal countries in the world. The public debt to GDP ratio is expected to reach 81.8% by the end of 2020; which means that the country will need more money to service interest and the capital of the loans.

Health care, some elements of safety and security, transport and quality education are the preserve of the rich while levels of wider societal and gender-based violence, remain frighteningly high. The confluence of these and other indicators constitute a powder keg for the future political and social stability of our country.

Enter Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has only accentuated the powder keg. It brought into sharp relief, the squalid conditions under which the majority of South Africans continue to live. The housing and infrastructure backlog inherited from apartheid mean that many black urban residential areas remain spatial spaces where people are packed like sardines.

So, through no fault of their own, some township and especially informal settlement residents have not been able to comply with preventive measures such as physical distancing.

In a move that spoke volumes about the tendency by different social sectors to procure solutions outside the broader national interest, the taxi industry forced a seemingly pliant and pliable government to permit full taxi loads during the height of the pandemic.

What is to be done?

The question “what is to be done?” has never been more urgent. There are two choices which attach with consequences. The one is to do nothing and run the risk of falling over the cliff and become a failed state. The other is a torturous one of difficult decisions on all the urgent matters facing the country such as economic recovery, efficient and reassuring management of the country’s political institutions and processes as well as the construction of a capable state, among others.

So, who will take us to the promised land? Without doubting their good intentions, can a leadership collective that is, by all accounts, constrained by its commissions and omissions take us along the torturous path? To what extent can calls for decisive action towards turning a new leaf and those against corruption be fulfilled under the circumstances?

In the interest of present and future generations of South Africans, the time has come for SA patriots from across the party political divide to dialogue about the country’s problems and challenges and to put forward enduring solutions. Such dialogue is urgent.

Gumbi served as President Thabo Mbeki’s legal adviser and is currently a management consultant based in Johannesburg.