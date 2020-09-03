For miners, no escape from danger, below ground and above

I was always struck by the eyes. Red and sunken. Skin covered in coal dust and sweat. Overalls darkened by coal.

I remember the rush after a shift ended. The bread; half loaves handed to hungry mineworkers; the thick dust ingrained into their worn fingers mingling with the crusts. The miners bought half loaves because it was cheaper and because it was an easy, filling meal. It would be paired with a traditional fermented drink known as “amasi”. I remember the coal dust covered money.

My personal history is intertwined with mining. My parents brought me to SA from Greece when I was just four years old. We settled in a town known then as Witbank, 110km from Johannesburg. Today it is known by its Nguni name, Emalahleni, which literally means “place of coal”.

There was no escaping the town’s product — its stark purpose — even then. As children we would smear Vaseline on to windows to see how quickly the ever-present coal dust would accumulate on them. The smell of sulphur permeated the air — a running joke that our town was a rotten egg and could mask other unpleasant bodily smells.

My mother made frequent trips to the doctor to try to remedy the chronic respiratory issues I had, without doubt because of our proximity to the source of most of the town’s income. What sustained us, was also weakening us.

In 2013, when an EU research team measured the air quality around the town, the levels of chromium and barium were so high that their instruments were unable to record accurate measurements.

The half loaves in those miners’ hands were placed there by my father, who ran a small general store selling everything from baked goods to cleaning products on a mining residential property. It’s where I would spend my weekends and school holidays in the mid-90s. We would buy loaves from a bakery and cut them to cater for demand for smaller, affordable portions. Miners and their families would come in asking for half white bread or “isinkwa isimhlope” and what always struck me was the plethora of small coins to make the purchase.

My parents spoke little English when they arrived in SA, and as a child I would often translate for them. The general store was my connection to a world that has stayed with me; the counter that separated me from clients a physical symbol of the inequalities between their lives and mine.

I learnt my first few words of Zulu there, and I learnt to understand just a little of what it meant to work deep underground: the hardiness, stamina and resolve; the dirt, the poverty, and the risks.

Those risks also touched me personally. In 2014, a close friend, months away from his wedding, was killed in a mining accident. In a twist of bitter fate, I even found myself having to announce the news on air at the time.