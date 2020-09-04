OPINION | Our prison system is not functional and our prisons are becoming more dangerous

“It is said that no one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its jails. A nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens, but its lowest ones.” - Nelson Mandela.

When our country became a democracy in 1994, with the world’s most famous prisoner becoming our president, the new dispensation turned its back on apartheid’s prison system. Instead, it committed itself to a correctional system that placed human dignity, restorative justice and rehabilitation at its centre.

An essential part of the new deal was a brand new arm of the department of correctional services (DCS) – the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) - specially tasked with oversight to protect the dignity and human rights of incarcerated persons.

One of the first inspecting judges, Judge Hannes Fagan, set to work with energy and vision. He decried overcrowded prisons, senselessly over-long sentences, ungranted parole, and inadequate opportunities for rehabilitation.

But for how long did democratic SA turn its back on apartheid’s prison patterns? The sad answer is: Not for long enough. Although our penal system was transformed legislatively, with a fine forward-looking statute (Correctional Services Act), as with so much else in our country, reality does not accord with our aspirations.

Our country remains grievously over-invested in incarceration. And our prisons remain populated by the same people apartheid targeted – black people, poor people, marginalised groups. Our carceral geography still takes a shape that is black and male and poor.