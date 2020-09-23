ANALYSIS | Xenophobia turns migrants into scapegoats

In recent months, as SA has been dealing with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been growing calls for migrants to be deported and for the government to take action against crimes allegedly committed by people born outside the country.

A recent analysis by the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab showed how a number of bots and fake accounts have been behind some of the most xenophobic propaganda online. In 2008, more than 60 people were killed in xenophobic violence. In September 2019, violence again broke out in Johannesburg after online messages were disseminated demanding that migrants leave and refugee camps be opened.

The flyer circulating before the violence called for a mass shutdown and for all “to come together as South Africans with one voice of enough is enough, on selling of drugs, on property theft, and on our work taken by foreign nationals.

“We as the people who fought for this freedom, find no respect from the owners of the companies and what is going to happen on the 2 September 2019 is to show our dissatisfaction, and to use our right to vote by taking out foreign nationals from our work,” the pamphlet warned. “SA for South Africans. This is not xenophobia but the truth.”

Now, just more than a year later, the online army of trolls that back these xenophobic messages is calling for a march on the Nigerian embassy on Wednesday September 23 2020 over “drugs and human trafficking”. This comes after a march was planned on August 29 with similar intentions, though nothing came of it.