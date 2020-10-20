Priscilla Jana: a lifelong search for something wholesome and good for all

Last week’s passing of political activist and human rights lawyer, Priscilla Jana, brought enormous pain and sadness to her family, colleagues and comrades. The period is as sombre as it inspires reflection on the ideals for which she stood.

In her 2016 book: Fighting For Mandela, Jana wrote: “My entire adult life has been dedicated to dismantling the apartheid system and attempting to replace it with something wholesome and good for all South Africans. I cannot regret one minute of it.”

She singled out “togetherness” as “one aspect ... that kept us going” during the difficult days of the struggle against apartheid.

These two observations — about her lifelong anti-apartheid activism and loyalty to comradeship — “togetherness” — speak volumes about the pedigree of the activist that Jana was.

She was as crystal clear about what she was fighting against as she was about what she was fighting for.

Her generation envisioned the birth of a “new [person]” who would form part of the anti-colony of post-apartheid activists for progressive social change undergirded by a new and higher civilisation. The high premium on which she placed comradeship testifies to the political and moral virtue of human solidarity in the process of any struggle for social justice. This perspective was the hallmark of activists of yesteryear.

For instance, as head of the ANC external mission, Oliver Tambo on March 2, 1966, wrote to Joe Matthews, then the Administrative Secretary of the organisation, to articulate concerns which, in Tambo’s estimation, merited the attention of leaders and activists alike. Tambo noted: “the solidarity and cohesion essential in our struggle is missing.”

Jana embodied the new person and her exemplary track record has unsurprisingly earned her an honoured place in history.

She belongs to a rare breed whose lives are immersed in the mammoth task of changing human society into a wholesome and good place for all.

The lyrics of the song: In praise of Fighters, in Berthold Brecht’s 1930 play, The Mother are an excellent exemplar of Jana’s calibre: “There are [people] who struggle for a day and they are good. There are [people] who struggle for a year and they are better. There are [people] who struggle many years, and they are better still. But there are those who struggle all their lives: these are the indispensable ones.”

To current as to future generations, we owe a debt of broadcasting Priscilla Jana’s life so that it can become the seeds from which will germinate a new crop of progressive activists who are imbued with the values for which she stood and the staying power she expended in realising them.

The tragic truth is that activists of Jana’s measure are few and far between today.

In some respects, we might be back to 1966 when Tambo complained of the short supply of “the solidarity and cohesion essential [for pursuit of] our struggle.”

Think of the growing number and frequency of one step forward and two steps backwards in post 1994 efforts to make SA wholesome and good to all. Without doubt, the cumulative effects of the backward steps carry profound implications for the sustainability of the democratic project. Worse still, its failure would have very serious negative implications for the country.