Nothing about us, without us: Characterising the crisis of the ANCYL

Since democratisation, the ANCYL advocated for various campaigns including - empowerment campaigns, health and welfare, education and so on. The ANCYL was now determined to build a society it envisaged. Constraints were bound to be there, given the social structure of the country. The economy at all its commanding heights was still in the hands of few white males, Africans and Blacks in general lived in squalid conditions.

In 2008, the Youth League adopted a radical programme of “Economic Freedom in our Lifetime” after its much publicised conference in Mangaung (later reconstituted in Johannesburg). In one voice the youth agreed to fight for a more radical economic transformation to ensure that the wealth of the country was shared among all who live in it.

That sentiment was echoed by the 2011 Gallagher conference. We all know what happened to that generation of the youth league.

Since then, the ANCYL has become a structure only proud of its name, logo and history. It has nothing to show for the youth. The attempt to include the fight for internal party deployments as genuine struggle for youth is a lame joke inducing no laughter. When more than half of young people are out of both school and work, why would sane people leading a revolutionary structure make deployment their exclusive programme?

In their defence, members of the National Youth Task Team argue that the youth opposing their structure are not from branches and therefore have no right to comment on the affairs of the Youth League. This is a very laughable and stupid allegation. How do you say you know that all people opposed to you are not members? Secondly, the task team has never clarified the question of its total membership and structures.

The fact that remains is this: young people are calling for their organisation. They are once more declaring that there is no honour in repression. We are faced with only two options: to fight or submit. We have chosen to fight.

We call on all young people who are concerned by the state of the youth in the ANC to join our national day of action on Friday November 6 as we march to Luthuli House to demand that the ANC returns the ANCYL to its rightful owners – the youth!

Ngoako Selamolela is a member of the ANCYL in Ward 16, Kgalushi Maleboho Branch, Blouberg, Peter Mokaba Region, Limpopo.

