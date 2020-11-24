Government must do more for people with disabilities

Every year, from November 3 to December 3, SA observes Disability Month. The theme for 2020 is: “Together Building Communities Inclusive of Disabilities”. This year’s theme is in line with the phrase “nothing about us without us” and is intended to create global awareness about the abilities of people with disabilities.

The World Bank estimates about 1 billion people (15%) around the globe have some form of disability. In 2018, Stats SA reported that SA has about 3.8 million people with disabilities, which constituted 7.74% of the total population.

In addressing the plight of people with disabilities and to afford them human rights as citizens, SA developed a myriad of laws, regulations, policies, protocols and programmes across different areas including education and employment. These are commendable efforts indicative of the country’s noble intentions, but not matched by similar efficient and effective efforts in implementation.

The National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030, launched in 2012, outlined the shared goals that we have as a country. It has been eight years since the adoption of the NDP and the National Planning Commission (NPC), by direction of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has undertaken a review of the NDP.

The review findings show that while there has been progress in some areas, significant challenges remain. The NPC proposes that course correction is required if we are to achieve our goals in the remaining 10 years to 2030.