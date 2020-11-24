Living histories, herstories and our stories

Wise people warn we should never open social media first thing in the morning if you want to preserve your mental health and energy for the day.

However, if you are deliberate about it, you can curate your reading to find special content which will nourish your mind.

For instance, reading historian and writer Ntombizikhona Valela’s tweets are like eating a bonbon – they push all the right chemical buttons. She usually shares a rare or beautiful image, with a titbit of SA history in 280 characters. On the day of writing, it was a photograph of songstress Miriam Makeba from 1959, on an Italian beach in a white polka-dot dress, to mark the anniversary of her death in 2008.

She says: “People who say ‘we need to make history compulsory in school’, or ‘they don't teach this at school’, why do you confine the study of history to the classroom?”