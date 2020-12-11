Coronavirus: What will my medical scheme pay for?

Many South Africans breathed a sigh of relief when the country seemed to be over the peak of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the alarming recent resurgence in cases is a stark reminder that we cannot afford to become complacent.

With the festive season around the corner, many of us will be attending family gatherings which could act as superspreader events if we don’t stringently observe the now commonplace essential precautionary protocols like meticulous handwashing, social distancing, wearing of masks and adequate ventilation. Where possible, outdoor family gatherings and other activities are much safer than indoor meetings.

Even with best practices in place, it is inevitable that some of us will contract the virus and become ill. Given the health-care costs associated with testing and treating, it is important for consumers to have peace of mind in knowing that the disease is covered by their medical scheme and to understand the benefits which they are entitled to.

While these benefits may differ slightly, depending on the medical scheme plan you are on, there are certain benefits which are covered by all schemes, regardless of your plan.