Covid-19: Clues to survival in 2021

By now almost every South African knows somebody who died because of Covid-19; often, it is someone from your family or a colleague from work or friend of many years.

The vaccine, says the president, will only be available in the second quarter of 2021 and even if so, priority groups (front line health workers, the aged) and the logistics of distribution mean that getting that shot in the arm might only happen towards the end of the next calendar year, or later.

How on earth do we survive until then? Fortunately, there are some vital cues from our behaviour in 2020 that will determine who stands and who falls because of the pandemic threat.

In SA, as elsewhere, there are stubborn denialists who are among the most likely to be infected and even die. They deny the science of coronavirus infections in the same way that a former president and his followers denied the science of HIV infections.

Even when loved ones die around them, the denialists have simple frameworks in their heads that explain away the tragedy before their very eyes. You cannot change minds with a crash course in epidemiology, the history of pandemics (especially second waves of infection, as in the Spanish flu), or vaccinology. Science denialism is not easily shaken. We know from the 2020 experience that there is little you can do for this group of citizens.