Large consumer groups key to municipalities becoming successful

The constitutional mandate for municipalities is set out as the provision of basic and essential services to the public. In simple terms, municipalities are in the business of selling essential services such as electricity, water, refuse, waste disposal and property rates.

While municipalities are primarily dependent on their customers for revenue, there is a significant portion of this revenue that comes from a select group of consumers: business, industry, government and large residential estates.

This group of consumers is known as the “large consumer groups” (LCGs), and they form the backbone of the local economy, with direct and indirect benefits for the municipality’s finances, its ability to create jobs, and its growth.

Given that municipalities should essentially operate like any business that sells services and products, attracting new business, while stemming the exodus of existing business, should be one of the main goals that municipalities pursue.

For this purpose, municipalities need to carry out enabling functions, namely retention, attraction and development that will ensure that large customer groups remain within the local economy and continue to invest to the advantage of the municipality.

Therefore, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery to these clients becomes critical if the municipality is to maintain its rates and taxpayer base. Often, however, these important customers complain about being sent from pillar to post to access even the most basic of services or query resolution.