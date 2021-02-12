Science to the fore in the Covid-19 vaccine programme

Covid-19 is a new pandemic for humankind with much still unknown.

As the pandemic evolves, we must continue to base our prevention and treatment strategies on current and forthcoming knowledge.

Vaccine development and rollout is a hot topic. Transparency about the science, including research and development, that have to date gone into the Covid-19 vaccines, their efficacy and adverse effects is what takes us forward and how science and societies advance.

Viral evolution resulting from mutations is a known phenomenon that happens across all viruses known to humankind.

We are seeing the same with SARS-CoV-2. For the virus to survive in a new vector (humans), it keeps mutating to form new variants and in doing so, it tries to escape the human antibody response.