Forget Valentine’s Day, we must remember our own heritage

Included in this day is the execution of two men (one a priest and the other a bishop) by the Roman emperor Claudius II, both named Valentine, on February 14 of different years. Their martyrdom was honored by the Catholic church with the celebration of “St Valentine Day”.

I wish the killing and maiming of our cadres by the apartheid regime was commemorated like we commemorate the execution of Valentines.

The reason for their killings was that the emperor had put a stop to marriages because men tended to focus more on their wives than the wars of the time, and these two men would conduct matrimonial ceremonies inconspicuously, which was disobedience.

Perhaps it is fair to suggest that as years went by, the day grew sweeter as it was romanticised by Chaucer and Shakespeare in their works.

Maybe I should add it has been commercialised for business to profit billions annually.

For some of us, February 14 means something entirely different.

It is a day to remember the burial of uMkhonto WeSizwe cadres ambushed on January 31 1981 by the evil apartheid regime when their three transit camps were attacked in Matola in Mozambique. Several comrades were killed during the raid that came to be known as the Matola Raid, part of Operation Beanbag and headed by Col Jac Buchner.

Back then, as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report revealed, such cross-border operations by the SA Defence Force to fight anti-apartheid forces were common and sanctioned at the highest level of state machinery.

This infamous raid is commemorated every February 14.

The first commemoration in 1982 was addressed by the late ANC president Oliver Tambo and the late Frelimo and Mozambican president Samora Machel. On this day, the two revered leaders declared February 14 “The Day of Friendship” between the two neighbouring countries.

Celebrating our heritage

As a patriot, I advocate that we start celebrating our own heritage more than we celebrate Western-orientated consumerist culture, Valentine’s Day being a case in point.

Television stations, print media, mainstream radio stations, including community radio stations, should be giving us content about our liberation heritage. We owe our freedom to these martyrs.

I was once fortunate to visit Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

The island nation has about a million inhabitants, most of whom subscribe to Communist ideals, is a French colony and doggedly follows French culture. What astounded me was the level of patriotism among citizens. Despite immersion in French culture and customs, they were proud of their own heritage.

For them, they are not colonised because they acknowledge France discovered the island, hence their French descent. I was impressed by the fact that from a very young age they understood their history and heritage and celebrated common bonds together without coercion. For them, their culture and heritage is their way of life, something to be proud of.

If South Africans, had such a sense we would have commemorated the memories of Vusi Mtshali, Sibusiso Ndlovu and Mazwi Vilakazi, three young MK operatives who were assassinated on t November 18 1988. These freedom fighters from KwaMashu were blown to pieces at the Phoenix railway station, north of Durban, for refusing to cooperate with the security branch police.