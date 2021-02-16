Covid-19: What leaders say during a pandemic matters

It is heartwarming to witness the world solidarity that so quickly led to the establishment of the Covax global vaccine-sharing facility that has allocated at least 330 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to lower-income countries.

It is even more heartening that Covax aims to deliver these in the first half of 2021.

Even as the news broke that some approved vaccines may not be as effective against different variants as was previously hoped, the scientific and medical community remain convinced vaccination will be the best possible defence against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) facility is an excellent example of global solidarity, of what humanity can do when we stand together. Only five of the 195 countries in the world have not signed up to Covax, which is aimed at ensuring equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries, irrespective of economic power.

The Covax facility stands in distinct contrast to the vaccine nationalism that mars much of the communication emanating from some world leaders during this devastating pandemic.