OPINION | Budget 2021: Treading water on crushing debt and fragile revenue sources

Taken together, crushing debt and fragile revenue sources means the status quo cannot last long.

While the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant is extended a little longer to the end of April, the increases on the regular grants are merely token gestures and there is a long-term loss in value in the grants. This is very bad news for those who rely on it, but indeed, as minister Mboweni says, the government is not swimming in cash, and our limits are hardening.

The department of tourism has reprioritised R540m over the medium term to establish the Tourism Equity Fund and support tourism recovery. While we welcome the support for this crucial sector, we are concerned that this may mean that the department will acquire equity stakes in tourism enterprises, if businesses must sell a stake in their enterprise to get help.

The fundamental problems are barely tackled.

Failing SOEs continue to haunt the budget, and the list of their problems makes dismal reading. Rather than seeing expedited structural reforms, we see annual increases and ad hoc injections of capital from the fiscus to unviable institutions.

Eskom is still on almost perpetual life-support from the government (R56bn in 2020/21, R31.7bn in 2021/22) and is also borrowing more to meet debt payments. The SAA bailout of R16.4bn over three years announced in last year’s budget remains but, as Outa predicted, SAA now needs more: R19.3bn, though this isn’t (yet) in the budget. The Land Bank is bailed out. The desperate Denel is “discussing” its situation with the government. The SABC, with arguably a more important public mandate than SAA, is retrenching staff. Acsa is selling non-core assets to make ends meet; but in a poorly timed move, arts and culture this week announced two airports would be renamed.

Government capacity is still lacking at every level, which affects every programme from vaccine rollout and early childhood development programmes to mega infrastructure projects.