OPINION | Budget 2021: UIF and remote work allowances

Here are some elements of the budget speech for 2021/22 that caught my eye:

Tax changes

To support economic recovery, the government will not raise any additional tax revenue in this budget and income tax rates have not changed significantly. Personal income tax brackets and rebates will increase 5%, which is just above the inflation rate of 4%.

This means that most people will be paying slightly less income tax in real terms, with most of the relief going to low and middle-income earners. This is a relief both for cash-strapped households and for businesses that depend on their custom.

It’s also welcome that new taxes, like a solidarity tax or a wealth tax, weren’t introduced.

UIF limit increase

It is proposed that the UIF contribution ceiling will be increased to R17,711.58 per month from R14,872 per month with effect from March 1. The maximum monthly contribution will be increased from R148.72 for both the employee and employer to R177.12.

This will bring the contribution limit in line with the benefits limit, and it makes sense to increase contributions in a time of high and rising unemployment claims.