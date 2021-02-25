OPINION | Treasury’s decision to cancel section 12J investments 'throwing baby out with bathwater'

In the 2021 Budget Review tabled with minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech yesterday, the National Treasury announced that section 12J of the Income Tax Act will not be extended past its sunset date of June 30.

Parliament is now faced with the decision whether to accept the Treasury’s policy and not extend section 12J, or take an alternative course of action.

One of the Treasury’s primary objections to section 12J is that the majority of investments supported by the incentive are in what it believes to be “low-risk” or “guaranteed-return ventures” that would have been able to attract funding even without the incentive.

This objection seems to relate primarily to property-backed businesses like hotels (whose operations are backed by real estate assets) and asset rental businesses (where risk tends to be mitigated through astute corporate structuring).

Since the Treasury perceives these businesses as less risky, the view is that they already have easy access to equity capital.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted that this view is not correct. Hotels and tourism, for example, have been decimated by the pandemic and have certainly not enjoyed easy access to equity capital over the past year.