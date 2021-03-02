Traditional healers in South Africa are exposed to infection, but few can get protective gear

Traditional healers can and should benefit from efforts to protect people caring for the sick from bloodborne and airborne pathogens. The correct use of personal protective equipment is an evidence-based practice that prevents infection by creating a barrier between the patient’s body fluids and the health provider. But protective equipment is only effective if used correctly and regularly.

Our research in a rural South African town found that traditional healers are open to using gloves and masks, and many regularly do so. But they do not have access to formal training in putting on, taking off, and disposing of personal protective equipment. They also don’t have regular access to government-funded gloves or masks. Leaving aside any question about the efficacy of traditional methods for diagnosis and treatment, traditional healers should be made as safe as possible.

Occupational hazards

The practice of “injections” by incision can increase a healer’s risk of HIV infection. An average healer in the rural South African town where our research was done is exposed to blood in this way about 1,500 times over their working life.

Most exposures on unbroken skin do not result in infection. But the risk of infection varies by the pathogen involved, the type of exposure, the amount of blood involved, and the amount of virus in the patient’s blood at the time of exposure. The average risk of HIV infection after a needle stick or cut exposure to HIV-infected blood is 0.3%, and after exposure to eye, nose or mouth is estimated to be 0.1%.