2021 International Working Women’s Day

Since about 90% of these health and care workers are women in SA, it behoves us on this year’s International Working Women’s Day that we elevate into sharper focus the plight and challenges afflicting women workers in health and care work, in particular the nurses and CHWs. We must do so also because in the wake of the tabling of the 2021 budget by the minister of finance, Tito Mboweni, as ever these workers as part of the broader cadre of the public service, have been subjected to sustained and virulent abuses by neoliberal deplorables in government and the mainstream commentariat.

This elite has contrived to manufacture a consensus on the public service wage bill to shift the focus away from the more than R500bn that has been looted or laid to waste in corrupt deals between the government and private sector, involving senior officials, SOE executives and politicians on the one hand and infrastructure contractors, outsourcing companies and accounting firms on the other.

In the meantime, the lavish pay and benefits pertaining to those at the higher echelons of government, as politicians, judges, traditional leaders, executives and managers of entities, etc. which are drawn from the same fiscus, is shrouded by the stridden elite narrative of the bloated public service wage bill. The auditor-general has been exposing the prevalent abject state of public finance management year after year to no avail. Yet since the first budget of the fifth administration presented by Pravin Gordhan in 2015, the narrative of a runaway public wage bill has been routinely peddled while the formulaic economic policies continue to put the economy on a downward spiral through austerity measures.