OPINION | Our public finance institutions are fuelling climate change

On Human Rights Day we commemorate those that fought for our country’s liberation and the rights we have today — equality, human dignity and life.

Many South Africans, however, are still living in the long shadow of the apartheid-era industrial development agenda. One that centred on polluting, extractive industries, and continues today under the guise of “economic renewal”.

In Southern Africa, environmental racism has put poor, black, indigenous, and people of colour communities in the path of polluters and the climate crisis, one of the biggest threats to our efforts to ensure human rights for all.

This past Wednesday, civil society organisations hosted a virtual event to brief parliamentarians about the link between climate change and our public finance institutions (PFIs), specifically the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (ECIC).

These public institutions have special and specific responsibilities to serve the broadest long-term interests of all South Africans. We urged MPs to exercise oversight, demand transparency from these institutions in their investments, and highlighted the need for them to stop financing fossil fuels.