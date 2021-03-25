COMMENTARY | Zondo checkmates his critics, again

Among those who voiced their criticism was vocal advocate Vuyani Ngalwana SC, who tweeted on January 20: “It MUST be said, & I shall say it. I find it curious that state capture commission effectively goes into a short recess in the middle of evidence (FACTS) damning of a President who has, until now, been seen as a corruption-buster. I don't buy the Covid stuff. Why not go virtual? Mnxm.”

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu also went public with his comments.

“What happened to the evidence & submission of Brian Molefe because the commission was interrupted due to Zondo’s health scare? It’s becoming evident that this fishing expedition is just looking for a one-sided narrative of the Cabal & Rogue Unit. Unacceptable! Let Brian finish,” Shivambu tweeted a week later in response to an announcement by the Zondo commission on the appearance of former minister Sydney Mufumadi.

The intention, it appears, was to build a narrative that Molefe’s interrupted testimony on January 15 due to a Covid-19 scare was in fact due to him having “implicated” Ramaphosa.

This also fed into former president Jacob Zuma’s persistent claim that Zondo is “hunting” him while protecting other politicians — mainly those belonging to the “New Dawn” faction of the governing party, led by Ramaphosa.

At the time, and now despite evidence to the contrary, this is the dominant narrative on Twitter, largely fuelled by prominent figures associated with the ANC’s “Radical Economic Transformation (RET)” faction and EFF leaders opposed to Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption political posture.

Theirs is a dominant voice on the social media platform, thus their political statements are mostly amplified by the multitudes of their unsuspecting followers and supporters.

Other leaders who have been publicly championing anti-Zondo sentiments include the likes of ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni, MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus and former ANCYL leader Andile Lungisa.

The suggestion that Molefe’s evidence was adjourned prematurely in January to “protect Ramaphosa” was resuscitated in February when the commission invited Molefe to appear in March to also testify on Transnet.

The faceless RET Twitter bots went into a frenzy, with claims that Molefe’s Eskom testimony had been “abandoned” to cushion Ramaphosa.

Such claims were proven to be fake when Molefe was given two days to complete his Eskom testimony on March 2.

The hysteria about his evidence being “swept under the carpet” — Molefe’s own assertion — evaporated into thin air.