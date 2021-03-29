OPINION | Covid-19 shows why united action is needed for more robust international health architecture

The Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s. At that time, after the devastation of two world wars, political leaders came together to forge the multilateral system.

The aims were clear: to bring countries together, to dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security.

Today, we hold the same hope that as we fight to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic together, we can build a more robust international health architecture that will protect future generations.

There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone.

The question is not if, but when.