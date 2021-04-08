OPINION | Like Mama Charlotte Maxeke, ANCYL commits to a life of selfless service to our people

The ANC Youth League joins the entirety of our movement in celebrating a life worth emulating. An extraordinary life which planted the seeds for the liberation of blacks in general and Africans in particular.

An inspirational story of a young woman who broke all barriers stacked up against her and achieved what was unimaginable at the time, an education abroad. Charlotte Maxeke lived when the existence of a woman was only in relation to her gender role as defined by society at the time, and yet she redefined not only her path, but that of the liberation movement and for those of us who follow in her footsteps.

We celebrate her birth 150 years on to recommit that as long as poverty exists, the youth of her Congress will continue waging relentless war against the neocolonial economic structure that reproduces abject poverty for many and wealth for few. As long as we breathe, our energies and efforts will be channelled towards building a country free of want. We shall continue to strive for a better life for all our people.

We say through our own words that patriarchy has no place in our society. That the persistent and relentless attack on our bodies through gender-based violence and femicide shall be met with the wrath it deserves from the Congress Youth. Like Mama Charlotte, we commit ourselves to a life of selfless service to our people.