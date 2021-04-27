OPINION | Focus on fighting ‘terror’ in Mozambique ignores humanitarian needs

Early this month, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries “condemned the terrorist attacks in the strongest terms; and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response”.

SADC deployed a "technical mission" to Mozambique that will soon announce its findings, which could include a regional military deployment.

Much of this recent attention on Cabo Delgado was fuelled by the claims of the opposition group’s link to the Islamic State (IS) and the killing of foreigners in the attack on Palma.

While the conflict has been going on since 2017, it has received very little political attention from regional governments or international actors – except those interested in Mozambique’s gas reserves or private military contracts. Much less attention has been given to the growing number of displaced people – now more than 700,000 – and the critical humanitarian crisis facing the province.

Cabo Delgado might not be a forgotten conflict, but it certainly is a neglected humanitarian crisis. Now, with attention from the SADC region and the Mozambican government’s international backers fixed almost exclusively on “fighting terrorism”, the solutions being proposed may once again overlook the urgent need to save lives and alleviate the suffering of scores of conflict-affected communities.