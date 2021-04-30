OPINION | Stepping aside will make you return morally and politically stronger: A personal experience

On the eve of the deadline set by the national executive committee (NEC) to all ANC members who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes to step aside within 30 days, I feel morally and politically obliged to share my personal experiences with a view of persuading such members to comply with a resolution of the highest decision-making body in between the national conferences.

In 2013, when I was ANC provincial deputy chairperson and MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) in North West, I was arbitrarily removed from all the positions I held, and my ANC membership was summarily suspended.

The reason for such arbitrary, cruel and drastic action against me was because I was arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder and the murder of comrade Obuti Chika, the late regional secretary of the ANC in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district.

From the word go, it was clear to me and many other people across the broader spectrum that the charges preferred against me were spurious, trumped-up and part of a political scheme hatched to besmirch my reputation and stop me from elevation to any position of significance.

On the day I was arrested, I pointed out that the arrest was politically motivated and concocted to deal with me for the political views I held in North West and towards the 2012 Mangaung national conference. It was clear some North West ANC leaders were using the state machinery and all its law enforcement apparatuses to persecute and prosecute me.