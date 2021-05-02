OPINION: ANC leadership must now enforce step-aside edict

The ANC's 30-day step-aside deadline has come and passed.

Judging from the passage of the resolution at the 54th Conference held in December 2017 at Nasrec, Johannesburg, and recent spirited public discussion, most ANC members and supporters are favourably disposed towards the policy.

This is because for well over a century, the majority of South Africans came to identify with the broad thrust of the ANC’s political outlook even as they may not necessarily be its card-carrying members.

They identified with the non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous SA which the ANC has espoused over the decades; and understood that its achievement during the decades of the anti-apartheid struggle, and after, required an unwavering commitment to ethics.

It was commitment to this outlook which inspired delegates to the 54th Conference to resolve that ANC members and leaders implicated in questionable conduct must step aside from leadership positions until they are cleared.

There can be no gainsaying the fact that over the years, the ANC brand has suffered immense harm not only from acts of corruption by its members but also the movement’s less than adequate consequence management for members accused of corruption and the weakening of law enforcement institutions.

The step-aside resolution therefore forms part of a package of measures required for the renewal process so that the ANC reinvigorates itself as a principled and ethical political formation which responds to the needs of the people of SA and not a get-rich-quick scheme for its leaders and a connected few.